“Community Angels” Holiday Boutique at Fairfield Community Methodist Church 11/13

The boutique is just a few weeks away!  The United Methodist Women at Fairfield Community United Methodist Church will once again be hosting their popular “Community Angels” Holiday Boutique on November 13, 2021. Hundreds of hand-crafted items such as aprons, placemats, runners, quilts, ornaments, fall and holiday décor, greeting cards, baskets, jewelry, and much, much more will be for sale.  Get a free gift with purchase, while supplies last!  The UMW will also feature its delicious holiday bakery.  All proceeds go to support local charities.  Thanks to its fundraising efforts, the UMW has been able to donate thousands of dollars to community groups in recent years.  Fairfield Community United Methodist Church is at 1875 Fairfield Ave. The Boutique will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The Boutique will be on Saturday, November 13th, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.  For more information, contact the church office at (707) 426-2944 or email the office at [email protected].

