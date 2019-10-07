The United Methodist Women at Fairfield Community United Methodist Church is having a “Community Angels” Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Hundreds of hand-crafted items such as aprons, placemats, runners, quilts, ornaments, fall décor, greeting cards, baskets, jewelry, and much more will be for sale. There will also be baked goods of all sorts available for purchase and/or eating on the spot! A delicious lunch of homemade soup, chips, drink, and cookie will be available as well.
All proceeds go to help support local charities: “Got Choices,” a Girl Scout program at Juvenile Hall; Heart 2 Heart, a non-profit that assists children aging out of foster care; and the Nalls Foundation, which works with victims of human trafficking. Thanks to community support of its fundraising efforts, the UMW has been able to donate thousands of dollars to community groups in recent years.
Community United Methodist Church is located at 1875 Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield. For more information, call the church office at 707-426-2944.