Comedy Night 2020 featuring Robert G. Lee

Dixon Family Services’ Board of Directors chose Friday, April 17, 2020, for the next Comedy Night “Fun-raising” Event.
Comedy Night is Dixon Family Services’ (DFS) signature event and is considered the “funniest” way to support Dixon’s non-profit family resource center.
Well known comedian Robert G. Lee has agreed to entertain the crowd.
Robert G. Lee is a seasoned comic who comes armed with a refreshingly clean, relatable act. He has been entertaining audiences behind the scenes on Hollywood sitcoms such as “Old Christine”, “Wings”, “Married With Children”, “Golden Girls”, “Drew Carey Show”, “Third Rock from the Sun”, “Stark Raving Mad”, “Everybody Loves Raymond”, and numerous others for over 3 decades.
Whether delivering laughs nationwide on Sirius radio’s Laughs USA or writing punchlines for produce on “Veggie Tales,” Robert’s clever, slice-of-life observational material, ability to ad-lib off the cuff with any type of crowd and punchy storytelling style is always a guaranteed audience pleaser!
You can learn more about Robert G. Lee on his website or on the DFS Website. There is also a short video to view some of Robert’s joke-telling. Comedy Night organizers are very excited that he is coming with his class act to provide the best night of comedy in our little town of Dixon ALL YEAR!!
Comedy Night 2020 will again be held at The Olde Vet’s Hall, 231 North First Street in Dixon. Doors will open at 5:00 pm and dinner is served at 5:30 pm.
Tickets can be purchased at Dixon Family Services and The Dixon Tribune. Other convenient options include calling 707 678-0442 or emailing info@dixonfamilyservices.org. We will deliver the tickets. We can take a check or cash. You can use your credit card to purchase tickets if you go to the DFS Website.
Established in 1984, Dixon Family Services is a community-based non-profit, one-stop-shop, human services organization helping Dixon’s residents who need a variety of services, including Basic Needs Case Management and Behavioral/Mental Health Counseling. Co-located government programs also conveniently serve Dixon’s families, children, and individuals at the Dixon Family Services building, 155 North Second Street.
To learn more about Dixon Family Services, Comedy Night 2020, Sponsorships, or to purchase tickets, visit our website.
Additional support will be needed in a variety of ways. Sponsorships, donations, raffle prizes, and home-baked goods are all greatly appreciated and will contribute to a profitable affair to benefit families in need in our community, through Dixon Family Services.