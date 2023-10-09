95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Come See The Rowland Freedom Center’s “Night At The Museum” October 21st!

Image courtesy of The Rowland Freedom Center

See the Rowland Freedom Center museum come to life! On Saturday, October 21st at 6:30pm, you and your family can enjoy an after-hours museum tour with a surprise at the end! There will be hot dogs, popcorn and candy. Halloween costumes are encouraged (but please: no graphic or excessively scary costumes). The museum staff  will also show the Night at the Museum movie. Admission is by donation. For more information, follow The Rowland Freedom Center on Facebook, and check out the website: www.rowlandfreedomcenter.org

Or Director Paul Mirich, General Manager, Rowland Freedom Center at: 300 County Airport Road STE C4 Vacaville, Ca. 95688 (707) 301-0905

