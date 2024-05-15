Come Have A WHEELIE Great Summer At The Fairfield PAL Teen Center Starting June 10th!

The Fairfield PAL Teen Center invites local teens to check out our summer programs and come have a wheelie great summer! Pick from favorites—or join us for all of them! Find the latest information online at Fairfield.ca.gov or

follow us on social media by visiting the program’s Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1, Twitter at @pal-fairfield, TikTok at @fairfieldplateencenter and Instagram at ff_pal_center.

Daily activities will be offered Monday – Thursday between 4pm and 8pm. Boxing will be offered Monday – Fridays at 10am, starting on June 11!

A free breakfast will be served at 10am Monday – Fridays and a lunch at noon from June 11 – July 26th (Closed on June 19, and July 4th and 5th).

Space is limited, so early registration / sign-ups are suggested.

The Fairfield PAL Program is open to Fairfield, Suisun, and Travis Students ages 13-18 who are enrolled in school. Membership is FREE and can be applied for at the Fairfield Community Center (1000 Kentucky Street) with a current ID and parent / guardian signature. The facility is currently undergoing construction and programs are subject to

change with little notice. Updates are made on social media as they become available. Fairfield PAL uses the fun of recreation to engage teens and build great qualities. For more information about PAL, please call (707) 330-8757.