Come Celebrate The 34th Annual Rush Ranch Open House On April 20th!

Solano Land Trust presents its largest community event of the year: The Rush Ranch Open House! The Rush Ranch Open House is free to all and packed with fun for all ages. Visitors can shop from local vendors and at the Rush Ranch Outfitters Shop for art, food from local farms, jewelry, and more. Kids and adults can learn about the natural and cultural history of Rush Ranch, play games, and do engaging science and engineering activities.

When: April 20th

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Rush Ranch 3521 Grizzly Island Rd., Suisun City

Guests will also get to meet the horses that live at Rush Ranch, see grazing cows, and take horse-drawn wagon rides with Access Adventure (including accessible options). There will also be guided walks of Suisun Marsh, which is part of Rush Ranch and home to many endangered species, going out throughout the day.

Food will be available to purchase by DogFather food truck and raffle tickets will be sold with over a dozen different prizes!