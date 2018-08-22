Cocktails for a Cause 2018!

Opportunity House in Vacaville is hosting THE End of Summer event: “Cocktails for a Cause”!

They’re inviting local bartenders and mixologists to face off in a battle to see who’s cocktail will be served as the signature drink at the Festival of Trees Fundraiser Gala in late November. The event takes place at the amazing Vacaville Opera House on Friday, September 14th, with appetizers, sweets, cocktails (and “mocktails” for the non-drinkers) making this an affair to remember! Pre-launch tickets are already on sale and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of a truly unique fundraiser that benefits Vacaville’s Homeless Shelter, Opportunity House, and the incredibly successful programs that return individuals and their families to lives filled with hope and promise. Go to www.opportunityhouse,us for tickets and information 🙂

John Young