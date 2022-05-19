“Cobra Day” To Bring Largest U.S. Annual Display Of Shelby Cobras To Martinez

June 4 “Cobra Day” To Bring Largest U.S. Annual Display of Shelby Cobras!
This Martinez, CA event features sweepstakes to win an original 1968 Shelby GT500 KR!
Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby
Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4th at the “Cobra Day” in Martinez. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras annually in one
place in the United States. The show will feature over 125 Shelby Cobras and other Ford cars.
Spectators who donate will enjoy a ride in an original Shelby Cobra or other classic Fords!
At 1:45 p.m., spectators and car enthusiasts attending “Cobra Day” will see if they are the lucky winner
taking home a rare Northern California only 1968 Shelby GT500 KR (King of the Road) (or $75,000)!
The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000 SF museum that displays
original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus.
The museum features numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, multiple
memorabilia displays, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 60’s. A 40-seat
surround sound theater features an HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story.
Attendees can enjoy the once-a-year Cobra Day show and The Cobra Experience museum during the
same visit.
Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion,
conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.
The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive. For more information, visit
www.CobraExperience.org. Bring the family and enjoy an exciting Saturday of original Shelby Cobras and other great classic Fords.