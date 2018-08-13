Classic Film Noir – The 1946 film, “Whistle Stop”
By Barbara Hoover
Aug 13, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

Classic Film Noir – The 1946 film, “Whistle Stop”

Deception. . . Greed. . . Murder. . .

Join us for a night of classic film noir, with a showing of the 1946 public domain classic, “Whistle Stop”.

The film stars Ava Gardner and George Raft in this crime film noir.

Complimentary refreshments and popcorn will be served.

This program is provided free, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Library.

The film showing will take place on Tuesday, August 21, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.

