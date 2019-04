Cinco de Mayo

McBride Senior Center

Friday, May 3, 12:00 pm-2:00 pm

Come celebrate an important day in Mexican-American history—Cinco de Mayo! Enjoy traditional Mexican meal, folkloric dancers, prizes and more!

Space is limited! Reserve your spot by calling 469-6660.

Register Here Activity #4573 Deadline to register is April,19,2019. $6 member/$7 non-member