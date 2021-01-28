Cheers to the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club
It’s not too late to join the Vacaville Neighborhood Boy’s and Girl’s Club for this evenings Virtual “Raise Your Glass Event”! You’ll hear speeches by their Youth of the Year Candidates plus an update from their CEO Anna Eaton and lots more. Find more details online and then get ready for the virtual…”Raise Your Glass Event” streaming live on the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys’ and Girls Club Facebook page starting at 7 pm.
Have you helped support this wonderful organization?
Donna Perry