Cheers to the Suisun City PD

Sure, it isn’t necessarily illegal to leave hate-based fliers on people’s driveways, but it IS jarring and disgusting, and it isn’t how the majority of Solano County residents want their cities represented. So, when it came to light this week that horrible, racist recruitment fliers were spotted in Suisun City neighborhoods, The Suisun City Police Department put out the following statement on their Community Facebook Page:

“At this time we have no evidence of any specific crime related to the dissemination of these fliers. The values and history of the group associated with the fliers is morally reprehensible an not consistent with the values of our community. The information in the fliers lists national organization contact information. We have no specific information that leads us to believe this is a local recruitment effort. Suisun City prides itself on being one of the most diverse cities in America. It is unfortunate that someone distributed these fliers in our city. We are clearly disappointed in the actions of the person(s) responsible and they are not indicative of the community we serve each and every day.”

Solano County is a Diverse and Vibrant and Welcoming place; thanks to those agencies in our community who continue to make that crystal clear in their words and actions.

John Young