Check Out Youth Rising Summer Camp!

The Youth Rising summer program is designed to engage students transitioning to ninth grade and connect them with their peers, school support systems, and students in upper grades before moving on to high school! This program will be available to 20 students per week.
Youth Rising is open to all ninth grade students, however priority will be given to McKinney Vento students, foster youth, and English learners.
For more information or to register call [email protected] or call her at 707-898-0320.