Check Out The “Women And Money Conference” On December 2nd In Fairfield

Image courtesy of Solano Commission on Women and Girls

Join The Solano Commission For Woman and Girls at their “Women and Money Conference” at The Solano County Event Center (601 Texas Street) in Fairfield on December 2nd from 9:00am to 1:00pm, featuring Keynote Speaker, local real estate agent Courtney Bolger! Multiple workshops will be offered, including:

The Basics of Personal Finance, Women Empowering Women, Money and Financial Literacy, and more!

Registration is required; http://www.tinyurl.com/wmconference2023

See you all there!

