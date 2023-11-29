Check Out The Will C. Wood High School Winter Craft Fair December 10th!

The organizing committee at Will C. Wood is trying something a little ambitious this holiday season with a Winter Craft Fair! Since the onset of The Pandemic, the school has fallen short of our fundraising goals, due to our dance ticket sales lacking (amongst other things) and therefore, our sponsorships to students who may not be able to afford the senior events (prom, senior trip to Disneyland, yearbooks, etc.) have been “modest.” Our staff and student organizers hope to change that this year with an event that will generate more funds so that we can give back more to our students.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 10th from 10:00am – 3:00pm indoors at Will C. Wood high school gyms. There will be opportunities for pictures with Santa, awesome kids’ crafts, door prizes, silent auctions, gifts and treats. Admission is FREE; there should be something for everybody! We’ll see you there!