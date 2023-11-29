95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Check Out The Will C. Wood High School Winter Craft Fair December 10th!

Share
Check Out The Will C. Wood High School Winter Craft Fair December 10th!
Image courtesy of Will C. Wood High School

The organizing committee at Will C. Wood is trying something a little ambitious this holiday season with a Winter Craft Fair!  Since the onset of The Pandemic, the school has fallen short of our fundraising goals, due to our dance ticket sales lacking (amongst other things) and therefore, our sponsorships to students who may not be able to afford the senior events (prom, senior trip to Disneyland, yearbooks, etc.) have been “modest.” Our staff and student organizers hope to change that this year with an event that will generate more funds so that we can give back more to our students.
The event will take place on Sunday, December 10th from 10:00am – 3:00pm indoors at Will C. Wood high school gyms. There will be opportunities for pictures with Santa, awesome kids’ crafts, door prizes, silent auctions, gifts and treats. Admission is FREE; there should be something for everybody! We’ll see you there!

Recently Played

Uptown FunkMark Ronson
3:23pm
FaithGeorge Michael
3:20pm
I.m Not The Only OneSam Smith
3:17pm
Break My HeartDua Lipa
3:07pm
Quit Playing Games (with My HeaBackstreet Boys
3:03pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Animal Lovers: Santa Is Coming To Funky Chicken Rescue In Vacaville On 12/3!
2

Volunteers Are Needed for The Upcoming Academic Decathlon At Solano Community College
3

The Box Officer: Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon
4

The Rowland Freedom Center Hosts A FREE Christmas Concert On 12/23!
5

Apparently Crocs Cannot Be Stopped