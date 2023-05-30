Check Out The Western Railway Museum’s Membership Gala June 10th!

Join The Western Railway Museum in Suisun City for a very special evening honoring their Members and Donors and all that they do; the generous support of the community makes everything at the Museum possible!

The evening will include a gourmet dinner, catered by Chef Daniel Bell, A Casino, Car House Tours, A Raffle and More! Don’t miss this night of celebration! Ticket information at www.wrm.org or at:

5848 State Highway 12, Suisun City. Phone number: (707) 374-2978