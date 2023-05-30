95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Check Out The Western Railway Museum’s Membership Gala June 10th!

Image Courtesy of The Western Railway Museum of Suisun City

Join The Western Railway Museum in Suisun City for a very special evening honoring their Members and Donors and all that they do; the generous support of the community makes everything at the Museum possible!

The evening will include a gourmet dinner, catered by Chef Daniel Bell, A Casino, Car House Tours, A Raffle and More! Don’t miss this night of celebration! Ticket information at www.wrm.org or at:

5848 State Highway 12, Suisun City. Phone number: (707) 374-2978

