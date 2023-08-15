Check Out The Suisun City Senior Health Fair On August 24th!

The Recreation, Parks, and Marina (RPM) Department will be hosting a Senior Health Fair on Thursday,

August 24th from 9:00am-2:00pm at the Joseph Nelson Community Center, located at 611 Village Drive in Suisun City. This event is free to attend and seniors will be able to learn about resources, get health screens, and enjoy snacks and refreshments. Seniors are also welcome to participate in Bingocize from 10:30am-11:30am! This free program is sponsored by Innovative Health Solutions and combines the game of bingo with fall prevention exercises.

Over 20 vendors will be participating including Mobile Diabetes Education Center (MOBEC), Solano

Mobility, Meals on Wheels Solano County, and more. Most of the vendors will here for the entire event.

However, Touro C.A.R.E.S Mobile Vaccination Program will only be here from 9:00am-12:00pm to provide

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent boosters, as well as, COVID-19 Vaccine education for the Fall 2023

season.

For more information, please contact Justeen Singley at [email protected] or (707) 421-7226.