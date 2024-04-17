Check Out The STEAM Discovery Festival For Local Families On April 20th

Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) has partnered with the Benicia Makerspace and Solano Community College to host The STEAM Discovery Festival, Saturday April 20th from 10am to 4pm! The event is part of SCOE’s ongoing effort to create opportunities that expose Solano County students to science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) related fields and experiences.

“Engaging young people in hands-on STEAM experiences fosters creativity, exploration, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a deeper understanding of the world around them. We appreciate the partnership with the Benicia Makerspace and Solano Community College who have helped us bring this opportunity to youth across Solano County,” commented Solano County Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson.

The STEAM Discovery Festival is a FREE one-day event that celebrates innovation and hands-on learning. It brings together makers and organizations from all around the Bay Area and beyond to show off their STEAM related projects. Student attendees can experience a wide variety of hands-on activities, from electronics to embroidery and woodworking to robotics and 3-D printing. There is something for all ages!

The STEAM Discovery Festival will be open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Solano Community College (SCC) campus in Fairfield, located at 4000 Suisun Valley Road. Activities will be happening in the cafeteria, arts building and surrounding areas.