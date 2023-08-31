Check out The Solano Assist-A-Grad Scholarship Foundation

The Assist-A-Grad Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is seeking scholarship sponsors for students graduating in 2024 from the Fairfield Suisun Travis community high schools.

The Assist-A-Grad Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has operated over 57 years linking students to sponsors to further their education through community college, college and trade schools.

The non-profit organization provides a single source for information on various scholarships, a process of interviewing all interested and eligible students, and the method of providing the funds directly to the college or university of the students’ choice.

Last year, over 60 sponsors partnered with Assist-A-Grad to offer 145 scholarships totaling $150,000. These included local business, non-profit service clubs, and individuals. The scholarships offered vary according to the criteria established by the sponsors.

Sponsor applications are posted on the Assist-A-Grad website at www.assist-a-grad.org under Forms.

Contact: Cathy Ritch at: (707)-803-3485