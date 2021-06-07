Check Out The Pandemic Pet Project!

In mid-April of 2020, Castro Valley Artist Ed Attanasio began looking around for something he could do to bring joy to people during the COVID-19 pandemic. One day a few friends asked him to draw simple sketches of their pets, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. So Ed reached out to all of his friends, fellow artists, and a few celebrities on Facebook and Instagram and started the Pandemic Pet Project (PPP), where he now offers to draw peoples’ pets for free (just like he drew my cat Nigel!) In return, Attanasio asks people to “pay it forward” by donating whatever they can to their local pet rescue organization. So cool…
If you want to be a part of The Pandemic Pet Project, go to Facebook at facebook.com/pandemicpetproject and submit photos of your pets (limit two per person) with your mailing address (via Messenger).
John Young