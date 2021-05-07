Check Out The Mom’s Day Freebies!
If you’ve got plans to take your Mom out somewhere for Mother’s Day, you may be able to get her some pretty great deals. According to Today Dot Com, you can get some screamin’ deals from the likes of Baskin-Robbins, California Pizza Kitchen, Jimmy John’s, and TGI Fridays! You can also pick up freebies for your mother from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Einstein Bros., Hooters (!), Turkey Hill, and more! If you and Mom are planning on staying in, GrubHub is offering a $10 gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card through this Sunday. Check out the whole list over at www.Today.com!
Happy Mother’s Day from me, my Mom Betsy (center) and my wife Meg 🙂
John Young