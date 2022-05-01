Check Out The May 2022 Outdoor Adventures With Solano Land Trust!

Join Solano Land Trust and their amazing docents to explore the outdoors and experience the beauty of Solano County! For important details, including each activity’s meeting location, directions and registration information, visit the events page at solanolandtrust.org/events. For additional questions, call 707-420-1041. May opportunities include:
Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jepson Prairie Preserve (through May 8th)
Wildflower & Critter Walk: Jepson Prairie Preserve is one of California’s best remaining examples of a vernal pool ecosystem and native grassland prairie. Dry and dormant most of the year, the prairie is transformed by winter rains into a tapestry of stunning colors, and its vernal pools host a rich diversity of rare aquatic life. Visitors can enjoy an easy guided walk which may include portions of the Preserve that are only accessible with a Jepson Prairie docent. Participants can learn about vernal pools and see the aquatic invertebrate and flowering plants that depend on them. For groups of 5 or more, RSVP to [email protected]. A minimum $5 donation is encouraged to attend this tour.
Registration Required.
Fri. May 6 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Rush Ranch
Astronomy Night: Join volunteer Jon Pannier for Astronomy Nights at Rush Ranch! Visit solanolandtrust.org/events for the full list of dates in this series.
Registration is required.
Sat. May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lynch Canyon Open Space
14th Annual Kite Festival: Families can bring their kites, their kids, and a picnic lunch for a fun day at this natural park and working ranch. Lynch Canyon’s open spaces and breezes provide the perfect venue for kite-flying. The festival is free, and the parking fee has been generously waived by Solano County Parks. Come visit with community partners, shop with local vendors, and enjoy some hot food from Merna’s Hawaiian Kitchen!
Sat. May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at King-Swett Ranches
Nature Hike: Come explore the sweeping hills near Cordelia on one of the land trust’s vastest and most rugged properties. Solano Land Trust docents will guide you through this area, known as the King-Swett Ranches. Docents will share insights about the birds, plants, butterflies, and other wildlife that call this area home, and give you a great workout! Space is limited. Hike level: Moderate to Moderately Strenuous.
Sat. May 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park
Mountain Bike Tour: Please join us for an approximately 5 to 7-mile mountain bike ride with nearly 1,500 feet of climbing. This ride covers the trails at the property and includes scenic views and several interpretive stops.
Fri. May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Vallejo Swett
Community Science: Volunteers will be scouting out the Vallejo Swett Frog Pond. Please meet Solano Land Trust’s project manager Jasmine Westbrook-Barsukov at 9:00 a.m. at the gate at the end of Highgate Road in Hiddenbrooke. This is a scouting mission to confirm which ponds need to be monitored this year, based on the amount of water we see, signs of frogs, etc.
Sat. May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park
Nature Hike: Explore the hills between Suisun Valley and Green Valley and see sweeping views of Solano County and beyond. Scenic stands of blue and live oaks and the fascinating geology of the park make this a truly unique hike. Moderately strenuous, 4-6 miles, rain cancels.
Sat. May 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lynch Canyon Open Space
Trail Crew Volunteer Opportunities: Join Trail Crew every second Saturday of the month in partnership with Solano County Parks to work on trails and projects at Lynch Canyon Open Space!
Registration required.
Sat. May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Rush Ranch
Get the Rush: Get the Rush is a series of fun, free activities for the whole family, offered on the third Saturday of every month at Rush Ranch. Guests can visit the blacksmith shop, Solano Land Trust Pop-Up Shop, exhibit tables, and meet the horses of Access Adventure. Visitors can join guided Marsh Walk at 10:30 am or use Explorer Quest, a self-guided Geocache scavenger hunt, presented in partnership with Solano County Office of Education.
Registration for the Marsh Walk is Required.
Sat. May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park
Trail Crew Opportunity: Come join us in building new trails at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi! Get a sneak peek of the new trail system and meet cool people who care about open land in Solano County. Most importantly, participants will be part of the legacy of getting the property open to the public! Gloves advised.
Sat. May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lynch Canyon Open Space
Nature Hike: This hike will take visitors westward along Middle Valley Trail leading to Prairie Ridge. Expect about a 5-mile hike at a moderate but even pace over uneven ground. Muddy spots will have cattle prints. There are steep climbs over several hills with the longest at Prairie Ridge. It’s worth it to see the view of the northern San Francisco Bay.
Mon. May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi Open Space Park
Memorial Day Hike: Enjoy a Nature Hike at Patwino Worrtla Kodoi Dihi (formerly known as Rockville Trails Preserve). We’ll travel about 4-6 miles up and down hills enjoying views of Solano’s valleys, the Delta, and Mt. Diablo. The hike will be brisk, sometimes strenuous, and sometimes off-trail.