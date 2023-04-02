Check Out The Hometown Hero Banner Program In Vacaville

The Hometown Hero Banner Program in Vacaville is a FREE program designed to honor Veterans, funded through the Measure M program. The City Council adopted the program in September 2019, noting that Veterans make up about nine percent of Vacaville’s population, per City of Vacaville statistics. This pilot program was launched, and the first banners featuring the images of several Hometown Heroes were originally flown on Peabody Road (the main thoroughfare between Vacaville and Travis Air Force Base). When it was discovered that the high winds that blow in that area were putting too much stress on the banners, City Council Members and City Staff worked together to relocate the banners to Merchant Street near the Vacaville Veterans Hall. Now, they fly safely and securely for everyone who passes them to honor and enjoy.

Applications are accepted on a year-round basis, and banners will be installed twice a year before Veteran’s Day, in November, and Armed Forces Day, in May. Applicants will be notified by City staff once an installation date has been determined. More information can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

