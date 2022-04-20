Weather Alert
Check Out The Grand Feature Film Orchestra At Journey Downtown on May 15th!
The Grand Feature Film Orchestra’s next performance is Sunday, May 15th at 4:00PM at Journey Downtown in Vacaville! Enjoy the thrill of a LIVE Local Orchestra playing along to the classic films “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Superman: Arctic Giant”! Doors open at 3:30PM! Food and Drink will be available for purchase. Get tickets and information at www.TheGFFO.com 🙂
April 20th, 2022
