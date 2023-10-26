Check Out The Fall Vendor Fair, Mad Hatter Tea Party, And Vintage Sale At Buckingham Charter On 11/4!

It’s the Fall Vendor Fair, Mad Hatter Tea Party, and Student-Run Vintage Sale, all happening on November 4th from 10am-3pm at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy: 100 McClellan Street in Vacaville. The tea party is a full service Alice in Wonderland-themed “afternoon tea” with choice of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, jam, Devonshire cream, and desserts. Advance ticket sales are $20 each. The event will have over 55 local vendors, with room for 10-15 more (please use the contact info below if you’re interested in being a vendor at this event). Buy a raffle ticket to see if you win a prize! Cousins Maine Lobster from the TV show Shark Tank and Cooked by Gio will be there along with MoBee Sweets and Hummingbird Bakery. All proceeds will benefit BCCA.

Contact Info: Ken Janas, VP Buckingham Shield Parent Board