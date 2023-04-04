Check Out The CNPS Native Plant Sale, On Line And In Person!

The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Willis L. Jepson Chapter, Solano County is hosting their Spring Native Plant Sale, scheduled for April 24 to April 30th. Sales open early on April 22 for CNPS members. For details, go to https://www.jepson.cnps.org/ In person plant sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th at the

Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1400 East Second Street in Benicia from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All plants available at the Native Plant Sale are selected to thrive in Solano County and are posted on the Willis L. Jepson Chapter’s website: jepson.cnps.org. CNPS has partnered with the UC Berkeley’s Jepson Herbarium to create a powerful native plant database that helps you discover the plants best suited to your property using Calscape.org.

The California Native Plant Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of our state’s native plants. The Willis Linn Jepson Chapter serves CNPS members residing in Solano County. Become a member and receive CNPS quarterly publications and access to plant databases by joining on our website jepson.cnps.org. Get involved by volunteering at our Vallejo plant nursery by contacting Barbara at: [email protected].