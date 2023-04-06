Check Out The Children’s Network Of Solano County’s “Champions For Children” Gala On April 28th!

Join the Children’s Network of Solano County as we celebrate 40 years serving our community and honor local community members and agencies who have made a profound difference positively impacting the lives of children and their families in Solano County. Enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner (choice of tri tip, rosemary chicken or spinach ravioli entrees), awards and dancing, with many of Solano’s finest children’s advocates, at the Dan Foley Cultural Center: 1499 North Camino Alto, in Vallejo, on April 28th! There are many individuals and agencies that are working to improve the lives of children and families in our community. This year we are honoring the following as Champions for Children:

Jan Hewitt

Dr. Shandi Fuller

Dr. Fatima Hernandez

Cristal Rocha Little

Natalie Kidder

Ana Maria Para

First 5 Solano Children & Families Commission

Touro University

Travis Credit Union

Watch Me Grow, Inc.

Get your tickets TODAY at https://ChampionsforChildren_April28.eventbrite.com