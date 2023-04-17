Check Out The Charity Poker Tourney Benefitting T.E.A.M. Vacaville on May 13th!

Join the Solano County Community on May 13th from 4pm to 11pm at The Veterans Memorial Building in Vacaville for a fun-filled Charity Poker Tournament benefitting T.E.A.M. Vacaville! All tickets include a delicious dinner, dessert, beer and win, dancing, raffle prizes and more! T.E.A.M. Vacaville’s mission is to support special needs families. Our lives are packed full of therapies, doctor visits, specialists and medical needs. It is every parent’s dream to have a safe, nurturing, and fun environment for our kids to enjoy. As special needs parents…we may even want that MORE for our children. We dream of our children finding friendship with others, even though many of our children struggle socially. We are developing a unique group of people that are coming together with the purpose of providing events and activities, that are specifically designed for our special kids. Through the support of a buddy system, we promote independence and grow friendships. We strongly believe that Together Everyone Always Matters, and together we will grow and support each other. It has become our mission to support the children and families in our community.

For ticket information, please visit www.TeamVacavillePokerFundraiser.eventbrite.com