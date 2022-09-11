Check Out The California Native Plant Sale in Benicia!

The California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Willis L. Jepson Plant Sale is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1400 East Second Street in Benicia from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The online sale is available at www.jepson.cnps.org for link to the on line store September 19-25, pick up at sale or in Fairfield on October 1, 2022. The single most important factor in successfully gardening with native plants is to choose plants that naturally occur in your area. The plants at these semi-annual sales are grown at the Chapter's nursery in Vallejo, which follows best management practices to produce biologically clean and healthy nursery stock for its customers. All plants available at the Native Plant Sale are selected to thrive in Solano County and are posted on the Willis L. Jepson website: www.jepson.cnps.org. Looking for the perfect native plant for your site? CNPS partnered with the UC Berkeley Jepson Herbarium to create a powerful native plant database that helps you discover the plants best suited to your property using: www.Calscape.org.