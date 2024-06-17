Check Out The Air Force Band Of The Golden West Local Independence Day Events!

Image courtesy of The US Air Force/Band of the Golden West

The Air Force Band of the Golden West will be performing the following FREE events in the San Francisco and Sacramento regions to ring in the Fourth of July:

​Sacramento, CA – June 30th: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, 3pm, Concert Band

San Ramon, CA – July 1st: Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center, 7pm, Concert Band

Lodi, CA – July 2nd: Hutchins Street Square, 5pm, Travis Brass

Fairfield, CA – July 4th: Fairfield Fourth of July Parade, 9am, Ceremonial Band

​The 90 minute concert band performances will honor our nation’s fallen, share stories of their sacrifices, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as a nation. In addition to patriotic favorites, selections will include wind band classics, jazz and big band standards, Broadway tunes, and more!

​For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit www.afbandconcerts.com.

​About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Concert Band

The Concert Band is the largest performing ensemble within the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West and upholds the country’s historic legacy of symphonic wind band music. Comprising nearly 50 musicians, the Concert Band performs across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona for thousands of listeners in live concert appearances. Throughout its history, the Concert Band has collaborated with some of America’s leading band conductors and received enthusiastic critical acclaim as one of the premier musical organizations of its kind.

​The Concert Band performs a wide variety of music, from standard concert band and wind ensemble literature to orchestral transcriptions, military marches, jazz, pop, Broadway, and more. Its varied and eclectic programs offer something for everyone and is an excellent choice for family entertainment.

​About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to www.afbandconcerts.com.