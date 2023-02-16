Check Out The 2023 Solano Water Agency’s Water Awareness Video Contest!

Saving our Water is Saving Our Future!

The Solano County Water Agency is now accepting entries from Solano County middle and high school students and their sponsoring teachers for the Water Agency’s 13th annual video contest. The winning entry will receive a $1,500 prize!

The contest is for original videos that express the theme Saving Our Water is Saving Our Future. Students are challenged to explore the reasons and ways Solano County residents can conserve water to make the world a better place for their families and future generations of residents.

We are looking for videos that tell a compelling story about the need for water conservation, while also including information about every-day actions people can take to limit water use both inside and outside of their home.

This year, SCWA will award prizes of $1,500 to the first-place video, $1,000 to the second-place video and $500 to the third-place video. Additionally, the winning entry from each school with ten or more submissions will be awarded a $100 gift card. The three teachers who generate the most student participation in the contest will each win a $200 gift card.

Entries will be judged by a panel of water efficiency experts and community leaders for entertainment value and originality; videography, style and organization; audio/sound; movie content and accuracy; and response to the assigned theme. Complete information about the 2023 video contest, resources for more water conservation

information, samples of past winning videos and the 2023 entry packet is available at:

Entries can be submitted through e-mail to [email protected] or on a USB flash drive via US mail or in person to the Solano Resource Conservation District office at: 1170 N. Lincoln Suite 110, Dixon, CA 95620.

All entries must be received by Monday, April 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Contact Lee Ascencio at Solano Resource Conservation District at (218) 391-3379 or [email protected] with questions or for more information.