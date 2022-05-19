Check Out Sustainable Solano’s Upcoming Garden Creation Events!

Saturday, May 28: Vacaville — Pleasants Valley Demonstration Permaculture Site Installation
Sustainable Solano is installing a demonstration permaculture site at a Pleasants Valley farm in partnership with Pleasant Valley School, which will use the site for outdoor education opportunities. The public, hands-on workshop will cover rainwater capture and how to plant and mulch for healthy soil and food production.
Registration and more details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pleasants-valley-demonstration-permaculture-site-installation-tickets-338530894017
Monday, May 30: Fairfield — Fairfield Market Garden and Food Forest Installation
Sustainable Solano is working with Fairfield Community Seventh Day Adventist Church to install a market garden and demonstration food forest garden to provide food to underserved communities in Fairfield. This public, hands-on installation workshop is an opportunity to learn about permanent beds, hedgerows, and permaculture.
Registration and more details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairfield-market-garden-and-food-forest-installation-day-1-of-2-tickets-339269182257
Saturday, June 4: Fairfield & Vacaville Annual Food Forest Garden Tour
Sustainable Solano holds its annual tour of demonstration edible gardens fed by secondary water (roofwater and/or laundry-to-landscape greywater system) in Fairfield and Vacaville! Tour participants can learn what grows best in Central Solano gardens and simple techniques to apply at home to create a vibrant, food-producing ecosystem using water wisely. There also will be a talk on laundry-to-landscape greywater by Greywater Action, and experts on chicken care and plant selection to answer attendee questions.
Registration and more details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairfield-vacaville-annual-demonstration-food-forest-tour-tickets-328955192837
More about the tour and gardens here:
https://sustainablesolano.org/2022-fairfield-vacaville-demonstration-food-forest-tour-featured-gardens/