Check Out Sustainable Solano’s DIY Air Filter Workshop on 4/23 In Fairfield

Sustainable Solano presents a DIY Air Filter Workshop at The Civic Center Library in Fairfield on Sunday, April 23rd from 12:30-2 pm, led by Dr. Nick Spada from the UC Davis Air Quality Research Center! Learn about air quality issues in Fairfield and how we can all clean our air. Learn how, and receive free materials to build your own home air filter (*limited supplies are available*).

To learn more about Fairfield’s air quality, or upcoming Sustainable Solano events, visit SustainableSolano.org/air-quality, email [email protected], our become a “friend” on Facebook!