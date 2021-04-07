Check Out Solano County Water Agency’s 2021 Water Awareness Video Contest
Solano County high school and middle school students and their teachers can win up to $1,500 in cash in The Solano County Water Agency’s 11th annual video contest! I’ve been privileged to be a judge for this contest over the decade that it’s’ been around (along with real dignitaries, like Assemblyman Jim Fraizer and KUIC’s Dave McCallum).
This year’s Water Awareness Video Contest is challenging students to make a step-by-step tutorial that teaches viewers #How To Save Water. The topic is purposely broad, scoring to the SCWA’s website, “so as to provide students with maximum flexibility to demonstrate water-saving tips with what they have on hand, given challenges posed by the coronavirus emergency.”
Judging will be based on things like entertainment value and originality, videography, style and organization, audio/sound, content and accuracy, including whether the video incorporates the 2021 theme correctly. It’s not too late to get started; download your entry packet today!
John Young
Download the Entry Packet
2021 Video Contest Full Packet (pdf)