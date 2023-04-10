Check Out Northbay Health Foundation’s “Woman’s HOPE” Organization May 2nd Kick-Off

NorthBay Health Foundation is excited to announce a new initiative for women in Solano

County: “Women’s HOPE at NorthBay,” a networking group focused on Health, Opportunity,

Philanthropy and Engagement. “Our goal is to build a network of like-minded women making a difference through collective philanthropy and engagement,” said Paul McGinty, President of NorthBay Health

Foundation. Throughout the year, HOPE members will be invited to exclusive, fun and educational

events, where they will hear from physician leaders, specialists and hospital administrators

about general health care issues and the care NorthBay provides.

A free kick-off reception to introduce HOPE’s mission and goals to interested participants

is set for 5:30 p.m. on May 2nd at Green Valley Administration Center. Champagne and hors

d’oeuvres will be served. The event will feature executive leadership sharing an inside look at

NorthBay’s future followed by a presentation by the NorthBay Heart & Vascular team.

To join Women’s HOPE, members make a tax-deductible annual donation of $1,000.

Corporate memberships are $2,500 and includes three memberships. Every Fall, members will

vote on how to invest their collective donations to fund patient care needs at NorthBay Health.

Women’s Hope steering committee member and nurse leader Katie Lydon urges colleagues and women in the community to come May 2 to check it out. “It’s an opportunity to come together and make an impactful difference, while networking and learning more about our system and the community we serve,” she said.

For more information, or to RSVP for the kick-off event, contact Susan Cianci at

[email protected], or call 646-3131.