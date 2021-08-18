Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Check Out ALL ACCESS FEST, The FREE Virtual Music Industry Career Fair!
Music Forward Foundation is a nonprofit organization which aims to transform young lives, inspire careers, and champion a more inclusive music industry. On Thursday, September 30th, they will be having a
FREE
virtual career fair, ALL ACCESS FEST, for young adults ages 16-24. This event will begin at 9am PDT and end at 5pm PDT. More information below and enclosed.
URLs:
MF Site:
https://
musicforwardfoundation.org/
all-access-fest
/
Bit.ly:
bit.ly/ALLACCESSFEST21
Registration Page:
https://hopin.com/
events/all-access-fest-2021
Press Release:
https://
musicforwardfoundation.org/
news/music-forward-foundation-
announces-all-access-fest-on-
sept-30th/
Social Posts:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Recently Played
August 19th, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
It's Back! Merriment on Main in Vacaville November 30th!
Solano County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Oct. 16 at the Harbor Plaza in Suisun City!
The Solano Pride Center: Working Toward Community Inclusion For Nearly A Quarter Century
Check Out ALL ACCESS FEST, The FREE Virtual Music Industry Career Fair!
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On