Check Out ALL ACCESS FEST, The FREE Virtual Music Industry Career Fair!

 Music Forward Foundation is a nonprofit organization which aims to transform young lives, inspire careers, and champion a more inclusive music industry. On Thursday, September 30th, they will be having a FREE virtual career fair, ALL ACCESS FEST, for young adults ages 16-24. This event will begin at 9am PDT and end at 5pm PDT.  More information below and enclosed. 
 
