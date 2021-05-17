Center Point, Inc. Virtual Job Faire
Center Point, Inc. cordially invites you to our May 2021 Virtual Job Fair for the Northern California area. We are currently seeking qualified, enthusiastic individuals to partner with us at one of our exciting teams to fill various Substance Use Disorder (SUD) / Alcohol and Drug (AOD) Counseling and SUD / AOD Supervising Counseling positions for Northern California Institutions. Join a team of professionals who are dedicated to helping others!
* * Join Us at Our SUD / AOD Counselor VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT * *
- WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
- TIME: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM AND 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (PST)
Please use the link to sign up
https://www.careers.com/center-point/substance-abuse-counselors-aod-counselors-virtual-hiring-event-wed-may-26th