      Weather Alert

Center Point, Inc. Virtual Job Faire

Center Point, Inc. cordially invites you to our May 2021 Virtual Job Fair for the Northern California area. We are currently seeking qualified, enthusiastic individuals to partner with us at one of our exciting teams to fill various Substance Use Disorder (SUD) / Alcohol and Drug (AOD) Counseling and SUD / AOD Supervising Counseling positions for Northern California Institutions. Join a team of professionals who are dedicated to helping others!

* * Join Us at Our SUD / AOD Counselor VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT * *

  • WHEN:  Wednesday, May 26, 2021
  • TIME:    9:00 AM – 12:00 PM AND 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM (PST)

Please use the link to sign up

https://www.careers.com/center-point/substance-abuse-counselors-aod-counselors-virtual-hiring-event-wed-may-26th

#Trending
Dixon Family Services Drive Thru BBQ!
National Salvation Army Week 2021
Pleasants Valley Agricultural Association Fire Safety Council
The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees For 2021
U.S. Coast Guard Mentorship Program