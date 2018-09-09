Celebrating The Nobility of Hard Work

This week’s celebrity news included the story of former “Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens who was photographed working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey; the upshot of the story was Owens was “shamed” for working in a non-entertainment job but he was quickly supported by an outpouring of good vibes on social media. He was even offered a part on Tyler Perry’s current sitcom “The Haves and Have Nots” on the OWN network after Perry read about his situation. The story generated all kinds of responses, mostly sympathetic and encouraging; Owens distinguished himself by claiming he liked working at Trader Joe’s and needed the flexibility the position offered so he could continue pursuing acting gigs. This story made me reconsider how lucky I’ve been to remain in an entertainment-industry job for as long as I have, knowing it could end at any moment and I, too, would need to find work. And that “work” could literally be anything: I’m a licensed therapist but maybe I’d rather be an Uber Driver…I’ve taught Sociology at the community college level but I might find more pleasure in playing 70’s soft rock 5 nights a week at a local winery. The bottom line is we shouldn’t judge people by what they choose to do to make a living, provided it’s honorable…and legal 🙂

John Young