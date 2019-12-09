Celebrating Our KUIC Partnership With Child Haven
I was pleasantly surprised to receive the following email from my friend and Child Haven Development Director Michalle Shown-Rodriguez this past week:
“We have chosen to recognize KUIC as our 2019 Corporate Partner of the Year at next week’s luncheon. Any chance you might be able to come accept the certificate (and big gratitude) ???
Clubhouse at Rancho Solano Wed Dec 11th at 1130…please say yes!”
I was humbled and honored to accept on behalf of KUIC; Account Executive Joe Scholtes joined me at the gala to reaffirm KUIC’s commitment to supporting one of the premier child advocacy agencies operating in Northern California. In fact, Child Haven has been providing therapy, resources and advocacy for children and families in Solano County since 1983. New Executive Director Tonya Burns, who officially began her tenure replacing the amazing Jane Johnson on December 9th, has made it clear that Child Haven will continue to be a leader in providing the treatment and resources children might need to return them to a place of hope and growth. If you want to help Child Haven in their ongoing mission to help kids in our community, visit their website today: www.Child-Haven.org 🙂
John Young