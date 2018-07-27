Celebrating “Law Enforcement Appreciation Night” in San Francisco

My wife Meg and I had the chance to join our good friends Heidi and Tim for a Giant’s Game at AT&T Park last evening; The Giants lost 7 to 5 to The Milwaukee Brewers, but the evening was incredible in so many non-sports ways. Besides the weather-licious 60 degree temps at the ballpark, the Ghirardelli hot fudge sundaes and some unexpected free Saint Archer IPA’s (we happened to be at the right place at the right time for a cool promotional event), the highlight for my group was Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Meg and I happened to be standing right along the line outside the park where a procession of motorcycle officers began their journey onto the ball field, where they would eventually line up side by side and flash their Red and Blue lights together to create a beautiful effect. As the officers passed by, we tried to thank each one for their service to the community…or small attempt to let those police officers know that WE know the majority of them are driven to serve and bring communities together. During the National Anthem, we were treated to a Police Helicopter Fly-Over, and the first pitch was thrown out by a wounded officer using a cane to walk out to the mound; a tearful and sobering reminder of the life-threatening situations law enforcement personnel face everyday. Thank you to the people who serve our communities 🙂

John Young