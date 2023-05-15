Celebrate World Environment Day At Lake Solano This June 3rd

WHAT: Solano and Yolo County residents are invited to celebrate World Environment Day at Lake Solano to learn about the Lake Berryessa and Putah Creek watersheds, remove trash debris collecting along waterways that serve as drinking and irrigation water for Solano County, plant wildflower plugs, create take-home seed packets, and participate in other group and family-friendly activities including kayak tours of Lake Solano. A free lunch will be served to all participants. Registration is required and can be completed at cleanupsolano.org under the World Environment Day tab. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, work gloves, and sun protection.

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023. Registration check-in begins at 9:00AM. Sandwiches will be provided after trash cleanups and group photos conclude. Pre-registration for the event and the opportunity to receive a free World Environment Day event t-shirt closes on Wednesday, May 30 at 5:00PM.

WHERE: Lake Solano County Park, approximately 4 miles west of Winters, CA, on Pleasants Valley Road just south of Highway 128. Volunteers that choose to assist with trash cleanup activities will cleanup at Lake Berryessa and Lake Solano. Parking fees will be waived with a pass provided to event registrants in advance.

WHY: World Environment Day builds global awareness of the environment, draws political attention to environmental issues, and supports individual and community projects. Lake Solano is part of a constructed watershed delivering high quality drinking water from Lake Berryessa, the seventh largest reservoir in California, to nearly 500,000 Solano County residents. This water is also the primary source of irrigation water for growers in the region. Also filling and leaving Lake Solano is Putah Creek, a vital ecological link between the neighboring mountain range and the Yolo Bypass.

