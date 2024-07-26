Celebrate The 80th Birthday Of Smokey Bear At Pena Adobe Park On August 3rd

“Smokey’s friends don’t play with matches or lighters.” That’s the message Smokey Bear and several of his helpers will share with visitors at the Peña Adobe Historical Park on Saturday, August 3rd from 11:00am until 2:00pm.

Join CAL FIRE Firefighters and the Vacaville Fire Protection District and wish Smokey Bear a Happy 80th Birthday!! See fire engines and Vacaville Fire Protection District’s antique Dodge Brothers Water Tender! Visit with Smokey Bear and have a piece of birthday cake!

On August 9, 1944, the creation of the first Smokey Bear poster was authorized by the Forest Service. Today, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history.

Since 1885, the men and women of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) have continued their dedication to serve and safeguard the people, property and resources of California. Established on April 5, 1946, the Vacaville Fire Protection District’s team of neighbors has been serving neighbors in rural Vacaville as firefighters and as large animal rescuers, water rescuers, and with emergency evacuations.

Come join the fun, meet Smokey, visit with firefighters and listen to the music of the Vacaville Jammers. Since 2013, under the direction of Terry and Leslie Cloper, the Jam offers musicians of all styles and abilities to play acoustic instruments and sing together. Open jam sessions are held at Vacaville’s McBride Senior Center on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday every month.

Park docents will be available to lead tours of the Peña Adobe, California Historical Landmark #534 built by the Peña family in 1842, and the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum. This event is free!