Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Celebrate The 24th Annual “Art On The Vine” Event June 11th and 12th
24th Annual Art On The Vine – 2022,
Saturday, June 11 & Sunday, June 12,
10 to 6
The event will be held at:
BackRoad Vines Winery, 2221 Julian Lane, Fairfield
Free Admission and Parking!
This year Mauricio’s Brunch-in-a-Box will be serving food on Saturday and Sunday!
Music Schedule
:
Saturday
: Solid Gold 11am – 2pm and Flashback 3-6pm
Sunday
: Solid Gold 11am – 2pm
Recently Played
May 19th, 2022
View full playlist
#Trending
Vacaville Fiesta Days Is Back, May 26th Thru May 30th!
Vallejo Music Icon "Suga-T" Stevens Announces The Opening of "Her Museum"
Solano Youth Coalition Accepting New Member Applications Thru 6/17
AG & ART Film Fest Announces Expanded 'Summer Movie Nights' Series!
May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On