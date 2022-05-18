      Weather Alert

Celebrate The 24th Annual “Art On The Vine” Event June 11th and 12th

24th Annual Art On The Vine – 2022, Saturday, June 11 & Sunday, June 12, 10 to 6

The event will be held at: BackRoad Vines Winery, 2221 Julian Lane, Fairfield
Free Admission and Parking!

This year Mauricio’s Brunch-in-a-Box will be serving food on Saturday and Sunday!

Music Schedule:

Saturday:  Solid Gold 11am – 2pm and Flashback 3-6pm

Sunday: Solid Gold 11am – 2pm 

#Trending
