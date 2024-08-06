Celebrate Sustainable Solano’s 25th Anniversary At BackRoad Vines On 9/21!

● Sustainable Solano’s 25th anniversary celebration is 4:30-8 pm Sept. 21st at BackRoad

Vines in Suisun Valley.

● Tickets are $150, with tables for 8 available on a sliding scale of $1,000-$1,500

● Register for the event and purchase tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-solanos-25th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-

929954076677

● Reserve a table for 8 by emailing [email protected]

Sustainable Solano is celebrating 25 years in Solano County, even as it seeks ways to continue

its sustainability work centered around sustainable landscapes, community gardens, local food, climate resilience and youth engagement.

Ongoing programmatic support has become particularly important following the Solano County Water Agency board’s recent decision to pull financial support from the flagship Solano Sustainable Backyards program after seven years of funding.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration from 4:30-8 pm at BackRoad Vines in Suisun Valley, The night will feature a retrospective of Sustainable Solano’s work in the county, live music, and a catered farm-to-table dinner!

The 25th anniversary event is a way of celebrating that growth and planning for the years

ahead.

About Sustainable Solano

Sustainable Solano is a countywide nonprofit organization that brings together programs that

support and sustain one another and the Solano County community to promote ecologically

regenerative, economically and socially just communities in a world that works for everyone.

Initiatives include sustainable landscaping, local food, resilient neighborhoods, youth leadership,

sustaining conversations and community gardens.

For more information: Allison Nagel, 805-512-0901, or [email protected] sustainablesolano.org