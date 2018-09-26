Celebrate National Dog Week!

Many of you have been dog lovers for your whole life. But not me. I was always a cat lover. But that all changed when my daughter Christine introduced me to her American Eskimo she named Bochy, after the San Francisco Giants Coach Bruce Bochy. It was my first Real Puppy Love experience. Now I look forward to taking walks together, just chillin watching the Giants Games together and I now know how amazing the connection is between people and dogs. It has been life altering in an amazing way. I tell him everything that’s on my mind, and he still loves me LOL. I really do think there is a little man inside. So I am Celebrating National Dog Week with some extra tasty treats and quality time with my Grand Doggie.

How are you celebrating?

Donna