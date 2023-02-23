95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Celebrate 20 Years of Bublé

Share
Celebrate 20 Years of Bublé

I remember the first time I announced a new artist on the air, named Michael Bublé. I was trying to figure out how to pronounce his last name, although I did figured out it wasn’t Bubble. I also wondered if our younger listeners would know what a crooner was. Well that was 20 years ago when his self title debut album dropped, and the entire world knows who Michael Bublé is, and his smooth crooner style. Plus we love his sparkling water, just kidding, but I still call it Bublé. BTW I took this selfie with Michael while shopping at The Grove in LA, which is a great place to spot the Hollywood stars. One way to celebrate one of our favorite crooners is with his 20th anniversary t-shirt and CD. Which one of his songs do you find it impossible to not to sing along with in the car?

Donna Perry

 

More about:
Michael Bublé

Recently Played

Shake It OffTaylor Swift
4:10am
Hold Me CloserElton John Britney Spears
4:06am
I Can See Clearly NowJimmy Cliff
4:03am
LevitatingDua Lipa
4:00am
For The First TimeThe Script
3:56am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Rebuilding Together Solano County Offering Safe-At-Home Kits to Veterans
2

My First Bike-The Schwinn Sting-Ray
3

“Matchbox Cars” Are Celebrating Their 70th Birthday!
4

House of Floyd
5

Check Out The 2023 Solano Water Agency's Water Awareness Video Contest!