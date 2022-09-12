Catch The Air Force Band Of The Golden West Live In The Bay Area!
The Travis Air Force Concert Band has performances coming up in the Bay Area to help honor and celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary! Air Force Bands are a nonprofit organization and the shows are free and open to the public.
Here is a link to the band’s website:
https://www.music.af.mil/
s/ConcertBand/
Below are links to our social media:
USAF Band of the Golden West | Facebook
<https://www.facebook.com/
USAF Band of the Golden West – YouTube
<https://www.youtube.com/user/