CASA of Solano County Volunteers
CASA OF SOLANO COUNTY NEEDS YOU
You can’t control where abused children com from, but you can have something to do with where they end up. Become a volunteer Child Advocate. CASA of Solano County is looking for a few good men and women who are able to volunteer their time on behalf of abused, neglected and abandoned children in Solano County. Minimum age is 21.
Our next volunteer orientation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Orientations are via zoom at noon and 6pm. To sign up for the orientation, please call the CASA offices at 707-421-2272.
CASA advocates for abused, neglected and other identified children within the courts system, with the belief that every child is entitled to a safe and stable home”
For more information about CASA of Solano County, and upcoming events, visit www.casasolano.org or phone 707-421-2272