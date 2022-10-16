Cartoonist Keith Knight Brings His Message Of Hope To Berkeley November 4th

Keith Knight, award-winning cartoonist of “The K Chronicles,” author of “The Knight Life,” educator, and co-creator of Hulu’s “Woke,” will give the annual Lawrence Lecture at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley on Nov. 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. There will be a Q&A period, as well as book sales and signing. Tickets available for purchase online and at the door. Advance ticket purchase recommended: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/an-evening- with-keith-knight-tickets- 423770578207

Mr. Knight has been drawing his social and personal commentaries since the 90s when he lived in San Francisco, was published in the SF Examiner newspaper, and then went on to national syndication. His life and work were the inspiration for the television show that he writes for and executive produces. A member of the speakers bureau “SpeakOut: Voices Changing Lives,” Mr. Knight covers topics of racial illiteracy, Black history, the media and the importance of social activism.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley is a welcoming and vibrant congregation that joyously supports spiritual development guided by individual faith, reason, and conscience. The quest for truth and justice is its common purpose, and to give thanks, listen deeply, speak with care, honor our differences, and seek and grant forgiveness.