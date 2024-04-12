Carquinez Village Presents: Housing Options for Seniors On April 18th In Benicia

“Home sweet home” can change in shape, size and number of residents as seniors’ housing needs shift. “Housing Options for Seniors” will be the topic of discussion for the Carquinez Village Speaker

Series at 10:30 am Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L St. in

Benicia.

A panel presentation will be given by four Carquinez Village members who have recently been on the hunt for alternatives in housing as they age. The panel will be led by Janice Magner, Director of Membership for Carquinez Village.

Topics that the panel will discuss include in-home care, independent/assisted living/memory

care, board and care, and public housing.

The program is free and open to the public. A question and answer session will follow the

presentation. Decaffeinated coffee and doughnuts will be available. The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them.

More information about the Carquinez Village is available at https://www.carquinezvillage.com/

or by calling 707-297-2472.